CVS knowingly dispensed 'massive' amount of invalid opioid prescriptions: DOJ lawsuit

CVS is accused of "unlawfully dispensing massive quantities of opioids ... to fuel its own profits," according to a civil lawsuit filed by the Justice Department.

December 19, 2024

