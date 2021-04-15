Transcript for Donnah Winger’s family remembers her marriage to Mark Winger

Mark and Donna both were world respected they had two good jobs they live I'm certain upper middle class existence. Nothing stood out. Marking down at a very nice of married life he was a nuclear engineers. Donna when I was a technician to Memorial Medical Center. And Donna was the oldest of the three girls. She is outgoing she loved life she lit up a room the moment she walked in Diana always fit what was in her heart and in her mind she didn't mess a rant. Mark's brother who worked at the hospital that Donna also work to act said Donna and mark up an appointee. Gained things moved pretty quickly. He was marks Julius he was attractive. And he was fine she just. Felt like she had found her purse and he was good to her and as a mother than actual that I click here.

