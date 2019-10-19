-
Now Playing: Housemates recall gruesome discovery of finding Dorothy Stratten dead
-
Now Playing: Peter Bogdanovich supports Dorothy Stratten's family, marries her sister: Part 11
-
Now Playing: Dorothy Stratten's murder leads to Hefner, Peter Bogdanovich controversy: Part 10
-
Now Playing: Police say Paul Snider rapes, kills Dorothy Stratten before killing himself: Part 9
-
Now Playing: Dorothy Stratten talks separation from Paul Snider, who buys a gun: Part 8
-
Now Playing: Dorothy Stratten’s relationship with director Peter Bogdanovich: Part 7
-
Now Playing: Dorothy Stratten becomes the 1980 Playmate of the Year: Part 6
-
Now Playing: Dorothy Stratten marries Paul Snider as her stardom begins to take off: Part 5
-
Now Playing: As Dorothy Stratten is welcomed into Playboy's world, Paul Snider is left out: Part 4
-
Now Playing: Dorothy Stratten becomes a Playboy Bunny: Part 3
-
Now Playing: Dorothy Stratten photos submitted for Playboy's 25th-anniversary Playmate: Part 2
-
Now Playing: Dorothy Stratten catches local pimp and promoter’s eye: Part 1
-
Now Playing: Passenger killed, 10 others hurt in Alaska plane crash
-
Now Playing: Nancy Pelosi: Mulvaney Ukraine comment was a ‘confession’
-
Now Playing: Test pilot’s messages suggest Boeing knew of 737 Max issues
-
Now Playing: Lady Gaga and fan accidentally fall off stage
-
Now Playing: Recall for popular heartburn drug Zantac expands
-
Now Playing: Police searching for person seen on video putting body in dumpster
-
Now Playing: Duo makes history with first all-women spacewalk
-
Now Playing: Surveillance video linked to kidnapping of Alabama 3-year-old