Fabio Sementilli's sister on his widow's arrest for his murder: 'He was deceived'

"The deceit is the hardest part," Mirella Sementilli told "20/20." "I was embarrassed and hurt for my brother because he loved her so much."

May 17, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live