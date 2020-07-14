Transcript for Film Producer Scott Budnick: 'I felt in my heart... that Julius [Jones] was innocent'

First heard about Julius Jones from Kim Kardashian and Jason lomb. I felt in my heart having research that case the Julius is innocent. And that Oklahoma. Is at risk of executing an innocent man. I don't think there's anybody on the planet. No matter your race no matter your religion no matter your political party that can say to Julius Jones received a fair trial this to me is a case and an issue. That unites people because ultimately. We all are united in in the belief of wanting it fair justice system and equitable justice system.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.