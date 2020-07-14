Film Producer Scott Budnick: 'I felt in my heart... that Julius [Jones] was innocent'

Budnick, known for "The Hangover" series and founder of the Anti-Recidivism Coalition, which advocates for young people incarcerated in California, spoke about the Julius Jones case.
0:33 | 07/14/20

Video Transcript
Transcript for Film Producer Scott Budnick: 'I felt in my heart... that Julius [Jones] was innocent'
First heard about Julius Jones from Kim Kardashian and Jason lomb. I felt in my heart having research that case the Julius is innocent. And that Oklahoma. Is at risk of executing an innocent man. I don't think there's anybody on the planet. No matter your race no matter your religion no matter your political party that can say to Julius Jones received a fair trial this to me is a case and an issue. That unites people because ultimately. We all are united in in the belief of wanting it fair justice system and equitable justice system.

