Transcript for Focus turns on Ghislaine Maxwell after Jeffrey Epstein’s suicide: Part 9

In the year 2016, Ghislaine Maxwell apparently leaves New York for the quiet, idyllic life on the coast of Massachusetts in manchester-by-the-sea. Which would be kind of the last place you would think she would be. Nobody knew it then, but we now know she was married in 2016. Ghislaine Maxwell is a wife. She's a step-mom. What was it like to find out that she was married and she'd never told you? Well, I mean, it was surprising, I think I would say. Why do you think it was though that she did keep her marriage a secret, even from her family? Ghislaine took the view that she's entitled to a private life and she's going to have it and it's going to be private, including from her own family. That's okay. I'm all right with that. I don't see that's so wrong. The last time I saw her was June 10, 2019, here in London. It was the last time that all of my siblings were together, and it was a very happy occasion for all of us. And then all of a sudden -- Multimillionaire Jeffrey Epstein was arrested Saturday. At a New Jersey airport. In an undercover operation. Accused of trafficking girls in Florida and New York. I never dreamed that he would be arrested. I just couldn't believe that Jeffrey Epstein was really in custody. Because in my mind, he had through the years almost convinced me that he really was untouchable. The prosecutors charged him in a conspiracy, which means he didn't do this by himself. Authorities were going to start investigating anybody who works for Epstein and who might have abused these girls. I do feel relief, but having said that, there's still a very powerful feeling of, okay, what's going to happen next? Like, how's he going to get out of this, basically. Thanks for joining us. We are coming on the air with breaking news. Sources tell ABC news Jeffrey Epstein took his own life. There are mounting calls for an investigation. Who's to blame for the system's failure? For many people after Jeffrey Epstein died, the focus shifted to Maxwell. For some victims, the focus was always primarily on Maxwell. This is breaking news. A chance for dozens of Jeffrey Epstein accusers to have their voices heard in court before the sex trafficking case against the late financier comes to an end. It's very unusual to have victims give impact statements after the defendant is dead, but these alleged victims had been wronged for a lot of years. I had to really make the decision if I was going to get up and speak in the courthouse. Maybe halfway through the hearing, a few people started mentioning Ghislaine Maxwell's name and how she was part of this operation and was somebody that needed to face justice. It makes me sick to my stomach that there's perpetrators out there that obviously helped him in so many ways for a very long time and they're still out there with no punishment. We need to get the bottom of everybody who was involved with that, starting with Ghislaine Maxwell. I just hope there's justice and I ope there's accountability and I hope there's significant consequence for the behaviors of Ghislaine Maxwell. So, Epstein is dead. The crimes he was then indicted with in 2019, he never faced. But Ghislaine is not Epstein. With his death, the focus began to bear down more on Ghislaine. And where was she? The real problem is that the media frenzy about her. You pick up the newspaper, the daily mail. It doesn't matter what it is. It's the same old rubbish. So that's all that the public has ever heard. They've never heard the defense to all of this. I mean, people want answers. People want answers and we're not going to get them now that Jeffrey Epstein is dead unless we ask Ghislaine Maxwell, so we've got to find her. But Ghislaine Maxwell isn't going to make life easy for them. It's the family story that and as a storyteller, I thought, I want to tell this story. That's why I did the podcast. She's got three passports, British, French, and American. A fortune of roughly $20 million. A kaleidoscope of bank accounts. All of us were playing this game, where in the world is Ghislaine Maxwell? The theories ran rampant. She was hiding in a submarine. She was walking the streets of Paris with a blanket over her head. Some people said she was in a high-security doomsday bunker. So, it was just like one unbelievable scenario after another. "The sun" newspaper put a 10,000-pound reward on her head for information leading to a sighting of her. I mean, can you imagine that? It's incredible. All kinds of questions arose because of all the attention placed on Ghislaine. So if you're going to place the attention on Ghislaine's alleged role, then prince Andrew's name figures in a very prominent way. Prince Andrew decides that he's going to go on the bbc "Newsnight" and defend his reputation and his honor and give an interview. This was a highly anticipated interview. And in it, he talks about his relationship with Jeffrey He says he was unaware of Epstein's activities with underage girls. He denied that he had any sexual contact with Virginia Giuffre and said he had no memory of ever meeting her. I have no recollection of ever meeting this lady, none whatsoever. And he suggested that the photograph may have been faked. Nobody can prove whether or not that photograph has been doctored, but I don't recollect that photograph ever being taken. The interview turned out to be a total disaster, forcing the prince to resign from his official royal duties. One year after Jeffrey Epstein's arrest, almost a year after his death and there's dozens of victims out there, but no one else has been arrested. Who could be next? Ultimately, the FBI had been discreetly keeping track of her the entire time. And where the FBI found her, no one could have guessed.

