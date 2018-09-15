Now Playing: 'We miss our friend': Students on their classmate who was trapped in Thailand cave

Now Playing: Today, convicted killer apologizes for shooting ex-girlfriend: Part 6

Now Playing: How football star's friends helped police expose him in ex-girlfriend's death: Part 5

Now Playing: College football player questioned after murder of ex-girlfriend: Part 4

Now Playing: Teen found dead in her bed from a gunshot to her head: Part 3

Now Playing: After breakup, teen claims he was kidnapped and left in ditch: Part 2

Now Playing: A high school cheerleader and football player's tumultuous relationship: Part 1

Now Playing: Signs of an unhealthy relationship and what you should do about it

Now Playing: 14-year-old girl reported missing after she doesn't come home from school: Part 1

Now Playing: Letter from missing New Hampshire girl appears in mom's mailbox: Part 2

Now Playing: Kidnapping survivor recalls life in captivity and how she kept hope alive: Part 3

Now Playing: Police arrive at property where man was holding missing teen captive: Part 4

Now Playing: Missing teen learns name of her captor through book he gave her: Part 5

Now Playing: Surveillance video shows moment missing teen returns home: Part 6

Now Playing: How kidnapping survivor Abby Hernandez says she kept hope alive during her captivity

Now Playing: Mom on the shocking moment her daughter who was kidnapped returned home

Now Playing: Surveillance video shows moment kidnapping survivor Abby Hernandez returned home

Now Playing: Kidnapping survivor Abby Hernandez on tactics her captor used to keep her in fear

Now Playing: Kidnapping survivor Abby Hernandez says captor put shock collar on to keep her quiet