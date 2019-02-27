Transcript for 'With Friends Like These' - a 2020 Documentary Event Special - Friday at 9/8c on ABC

What in fact happened to Sarah's. We sure the bridge. And the body never showed a. Sad especially happy go lucky girl premium was a childhood friend to us that. Press pin was another friend of Farris Bradley she believed that to be the case he just never know you never know your friends are. It's kind of scary. Is flat on one where there are good through good heart and didn't get involved in Bondra. Star's car was found early on Saturday morning and they believe it's her had to hunt knowing just since it. How could this girl just commits suicide we have nothing. No indication that she committed suicide no indication that she was Merck. And right away and you were suspicious please just get their feeling that something. There's something I have. This is the break in the case. And it's going to be their sting operation is under often that you get. I'm sure confession of a killer and laid out in such great detail this winds and being mean biggest piece of evidence. In this case. I Joker out drag them back putter to better. And I had to go straight work so pressing came over and then the body but the bush. I'm bringing peace. Need it is chilling. Atlanta's they have village explodes and my biggest problem was dog and her dog. He laid there have been watched they killed there. People were you believe shot back in ways we are responsible. As they were and it's there have been killed and yes. I think that the most unthinkable person I mean talk about hiding in plain sight it was shocking she. She's discovers a shoe box full of cash. Fired her remain under 25250. Dollars a lot of money there's more resolute killed. I'm more shocked to learn. That's something like this happening in their backyard you know it just me. It's complete shock what he did the coverage tracks I've never seen one like this before diabolical in the whole thing. With a proven Justin. This startling new details from Syria's closest friends and with friends like these the stunning 2121 document an impact Friday night a special time 9 central conceit.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.