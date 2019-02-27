-
Now Playing: New Jersey classmate murder verdict
-
Now Playing: Alleged confession tape played in court in teen's murder
-
Now Playing: Survivors discuss aftermath of Kalamazoo shootings: Part 10
-
Now Playing: 8 hours of terror kick off with wild Uber ride in Kalamazoo: Part 1
-
Now Playing: Uber driver arrested after killing 6 around Kalamazoo: Part 7
-
Now Playing: Uber driver claims ride-sharing app directed him to carry out shootings: Part 9
-
Now Playing: Uber driver shoots mother outside apartment complex: Part 3
-
Now Playing: Police search for motive behind Uber driver's hours-long killing spree: Part 8
-
Now Playing: Uber driver shoots 4 women, teen in restaurant parking lot: Part 6
-
Now Playing: Father and teen son shot and killed by Uber driver: Part 5
-
Now Playing: Uber driver grabs gun and accepts another fare: Part 2
-
Now Playing: Jason Dalton pleads guilty to Kalamazoo killing spree: Part 11
-
Now Playing: Hunt begins for armed driver as he continues to pick up Uber customers: Part 4
-
Now Playing: Uber driver shooting spree survivors, victims' loved ones remember tragic day
-
Now Playing: Ex-Uber driver who killed 6 on when 'the problems' started, interrogation tapes show
-
Now Playing: What else Dennis Rader, the BTK serial killer, was hiding from his family: Part 7
-
Now Playing: After decades of silence, BTK killer returns, taunting local media and police: Part 5
-
Now Playing: Woman recalls moment she found out her father was the BTK serial killer: Part 1
-
Now Playing: As BTK killer continued his murder spree, he also raised his own family: Part 3
-
Now Playing: BTK reveals when he first began having twisted fantasies, what inspired them: Part 8