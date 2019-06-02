Hear Stacey Castor's frantic 911 call to police about daughter who overdosed

For the third time in eight years, Stacey Castor called for help, saying her daughter had consumed pills and a bottle of vodka. She was later found guilty of attempting to murder her daughter.
1:40 | 02/06/19

An ambulance costs and I doubt there. The initial bid energy told dash he. Yeah I got my gut. Three wakes up in the morning she goes and Ashley's room and she finds her on the bad and responsive. She wasn't talking she looked. The petrified. Her eyes are wide open but she's not seeing anything actually is in distress. I told him tighter battle of Baghdad actually. That's huge yeah yeah. Steaks ruling and dispatcher. Actually had consumed alcohol. Quite a few seasons isn't. Whatever his haven't actually involves a bottle of vodka and a mixture. Of prescription pills. While Stacy is on 911 Reece sees a piece of paper in Ashley's room. And starts to read she has a tour mother. Better and Atlantic. Opening act. F hanging. She really wanted to the 911. Call taker to know that there was a suicide note. It was several hours for Ashley to work through whatever he had ingested start. She starts to respond. And I flat out asked her did you try to kill yourself. And she looks at me and she had no clue that any of this have taken place.

