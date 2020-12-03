Hossein Nayeri’s ex-wife on his jail escape

“I was just terrified and thinking, 'If he did this once, he's going to figure out a way to do it again,'” Cortney Shegerian said of Nayeri's escape from jail and capture eight days later.
Video Transcript
Transcript for Hossein Nayeri’s ex-wife on his jail escape
After eight days this manhunt has come to an end. I was very relieved. Let's be honest I was still freaked out eight I was just terrified and thinking if you did this once he's getting to figure out a way to do it again. Now it is in the film you every time your your jails they do they do yes. Your cost shackled and teach. Nailed to the ground practically.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

