Hugh Downs, former “20/20” host whose TV career spanned decades, dies at 99

More
From swimming with sharks to training for a space mission, Downs’ half-century career included once holding the Guinness record for most total hours on network TV. He died at his home in Arizona.
2:35 | 07/04/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Hugh Downs, former “20/20” host whose TV career spanned decades, dies at 99

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"2:35","description":"From swimming with sharks to training for a space mission, Downs’ half-century career included once holding the Guinness record for most total hours on network TV. He died at his home in Arizona.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/2020","id":"71606340","title":"Hugh Downs, former “20/20” host whose TV career spanned decades, dies at 99","url":"/2020/video/hugh-downs-2020-host-tv-career-spanned-decades-71606340"}