Husband of passenger who died in Southwest flight on her legacy: Part 5

More
Michael Riordan says it's too soon for him to concentrate on the investigation into what happened, and that he would eventually welcome a chance to speak with the pilots.
5:06 | 05/12/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Husband of passenger who died in Southwest flight on her legacy: Part 5

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":55111625,"title":"Husband of passenger who died in Southwest flight on her legacy: Part 5","duration":"5:06","description":"Michael Riordan says it's too soon for him to concentrate on the investigation into what happened, and that he would eventually welcome a chance to speak with the pilots.","url":"/2020/video/husband-passenger-died-southwest-flight-legacy-part-55111625","section":"2020","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.