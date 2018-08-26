Transcript for John McCain on the horrors he endured as a POW: Part 3

this special edition of "2" continues.he now, Amy robach. Oct6th, 1967. 31-year-old johnain I flying the Navy's a-force skyhack. Top speed, 67 mileshour. He wasn bomb run. Het THA he had been assigned the anti-aircraft fire was Ver heavy at day. The mission? To knock out per plant in the capital cityf ha but north Vietnamese have targets, too. Surface to air missile hit my airplane and hit thing, itff and I went into a very violent spiraldownward. McCain ejects, B and a knee I the proc escends into the waiting ar enemy. Hanoi. Came to the surface,vietnamese, a group of them came and pul me in. He was met an angry M civilian Vietnamese who resented the fact thatas trying to drop bombs O their city anyone would, and they beat up Andy himnd kicked him and theyere treating him ext bay. Then they threw me the back the truck andook me into a prison that W know as th Hanoi Hilton. Youalk in thesedoors, it says central house there's a courtyard and there are corridors with cells. Ty called a doctor in the doctor took my pulse a sh his head. And T unethe gator in English said,it's too late. Then I tho perha I was going to die. Eagai the legendary ly name is about to shape John mn' future. In a funny way, yourather saved He did.my father saved M life, because somers after that, the door of the cell burst open andhe interrogator came in and sa ur father bigiralnd we're going to take you to hosp. Soound out our wire services. It is however, a double-edg sword. The north Vietnamese have a bargainingchip At that point, theyited a French filmnoilm to sort use asanda, to show that T captured this us American and that they re treating H nicely. How old a Y Tough watchat? Yeaht like it. I don't enjoy watching that.e in obviousat there. Yeah. It's ay unpleasant memory. Youd? Yes. Children? Ee. In the background, the under th gator is saying, tell them you want war T stop, and that'swhy you H me say,t'll I have to say. Andhe the interrogator then Idell him that an evil you want the war to stop, and the French turned an sa, I think he's said enough. Eight months after his capture, the viet conge a self-serving offer ten McCain home. Ithe naptain cannotacpt. What botherede most about it was that if H and say, see, Y country doesn't care about you, they only care out the admiral's son. And iw that's what they were going to do and I could that. The decision comes with Vere consequences. They moved him I solitary confinementre he stayed for two years. If now J McCain at all, you know one thing he is to bund PEOP. This was possibly the worst punishment they could have ever done Thi of tapping. Coded messages F other prisoners. They droppeloped a tap code.they tappedn the pipes in their cell. Hey did the a was one, B was I'll never forget the tapping to each othernd the leadership and inspirati that got F those people whoere far bter D stronger than I am. But the bruta of the north Vietnamese is unrelenting. Theyld hang him from his , yank his arms out of the sockets. They would beat him withicks. They would engage in mental torture, as we doesn'tave lik this, he waves this, and ts because he can't liftrms over H shoulders. Fou days of intense beatis Sult in mckhan read a scripted confes he can tormented by his perceived failure to upho the military's honor code. I saw people and I people that underwent more severe brutality than I experienced they didn't crac and Ty werey role Mo. Iid live U to the ss that I hop to up to. I don't know if he ever forgave Ms all the others eryone else pretty much DI but'm not sure he E forgave hims And a S suffe prison, her suffers in silence. E never asked for any special favors fohi ever. But every ristmas, he would go to the demilitarized zone, wch was strip land between south and north Vietnam and he would just stare into that count that was holding his he never talked about it. He never said what he was thin. Didt every year fo five years. When he is released fro solitary, Joh mccs other heroes are waiting for him. Prisoners in the camp nursed him back to health. They helped him, they C his wounds, they spoon fed him because he couldn't left his arms. And they nursed him relative health. They up, go back into T fi you're not Ed back into fight. O many yearslate another powerful message delivered by a fellow P.O. In that familiar tapping code. He's going to do it -- gbu, whic means god bless you, H -- whi is th obviouslye Thate used and we'd always sign off with that, when we would finishur messages to each other.

