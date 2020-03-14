Transcript for Jury takes 5 days to convict Hossein Nayeri of kidnapping, torture: Part 11

The trial of hossein nayeri has gone on for almost a month before the jury hits the evidence and goes back and deliberates. Hold that man accountable for what he did. Most people around the case assumed it was going to be a fairly short deliberation. That did not end up being the case. On a Monday the jury got the case. Tuesday goes by. Wednesday, Thursday goes by, and I'm thinking, oh, my god, he's such a master manipulator that that whole show he put on where he's superaggressive and threatening Matt Murphy -- Falsely, yes, it was annulled. Based on a bunch of bull. Sir. You don't deserve an answer. It worked. We had one juror who felt that he was absolutely innocent. When he cried on the stand during his testimony, she also cried. So that's what we started out with. That juror had come and spoken to the bailiff in tears, saying, I don't know if I can do this anymore. There's too much pressure in there. There was standing and yelling and screaming. It got really out of hand a couple of times. To give the jury credit, they stuck with it. They worked and worked and worked. Finally, by the end of day three, I felt that there was some change in the one juror. The logical piece that started to come around for her was that his surveillance aided and abetted the crime to happen. The way that the law reads, that if someone AIDS and abets, they are just as guilty. Now we're on day five, and we're told that there's a verdict. You could feel the tension in the courtroom. We the jury in the above entitled action find the defendant, hossein nayeri, guilty. Nayeri was convicted of the kidnapping, the torture. The jury hung on the aggravated mayhem charge. The jury couldn't decide whether or not he actually was the cutter. That doesn't matter. He's the worst of the worst. It was justice in this case, because he did it. It was a relief for me because he's never going to get out again. This is it. That's right. We got you. You thought you got away. You thought you were smarter we got you.

