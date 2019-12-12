Transcript for Lance Bass recalls receiving check from Lou Pearlman: 'I knew something was wrong'

He flew everyone else to Los Angeles to have this great celebration all of our hard work filing. Into the general you know we have all these envelopes sitting about us and I knew life was about to change you know like you we have worked so hard so I knew what that check. Should be sure I was hoping would be. I mean and them best and best of worlds and million dollars would have been oh. That's what I thought we deserved. That open up the check it is. 101000 dollars I didn't want to seem ungrateful. Because you know at that point yes it does cause a lot of money we were back to hotel room and that's when it all just hit me. I was so disappointed and I ripped up the check like I did I knew something was wrong.

