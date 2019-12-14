-
Now Playing: Jacob Underwood on how Lou Pearlman controlled O-Town: 'It makes working impossible'
-
Now Playing: Lance Bass on Lou Pearlman’s death: 'I was so confused on exactly how to feel'
-
Now Playing: Artists reflect on Lou Pearlman’s legacy: Part 11
-
Now Playing: Lou Pearlman pleads guilty to fraud and dies in prison at 62 years old: Part 10
-
Now Playing: Lou Pearlman's Ponzi scheme is discovered, FBI finds him in Bali: Part 9
-
Now Playing: Authorities close in on Lou Pearlman’s multimillion-dollar scam: Part 8
-
Now Playing: Lou Pearlman manages more boy bands, stories of inappropriate behavior emerge: Part 7
-
Now Playing: Backstreet Boys,*NSYNC try to leave; legal battles ensue against Lou Pearlman: Part 6
-
Now Playing: Boy bands sell millions of albums but they still await paycheck: Part 5
-
Now Playing: *NSYNC is born, and so is legendary rivalry with Backstreet Boys: Part 4
-
Now Playing: Backstreet Boys sign deal heavily weighted in Lou Pearlman’s favor: Part 3
-
Now Playing: Lou Pearlman creates Backstreet Boys: Part 2
-
Now Playing: Notorious boy band manager Lou Pearlman gets his start flying blimps: Part 1
-
Now Playing: Republicans Unite as Impeachment Looms, 2020 Candidates Highlight Differences
-
Now Playing: Ford recalls more than half-a-million pickup trucks
-
Now Playing: 13-year-old arrested in murder of Barnard College freshman
-
Now Playing: Elevated flu activity in 11 states across the US and Puerto Rico: CDC
-
Now Playing: Former Boston condo concierge convicted in 2017 killings of doctor couple
-
Now Playing: Woman captures tearful moment her brother sees her dressed as a bride
-
Now Playing: US Postal Service anticipating 28 million packages daily before Christmas