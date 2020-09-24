Melanie McGuire says she's afraid to hope for prison release

"I'm terrified to hope, because to have it thwarted in here," McGuire said in a new jailhouse interview with Amy Robach, "it's absolutely soul crushing."
0:31 | 09/24/20

Video Transcript
Transcript for Melanie McGuire says she's afraid to hope for prison release
Today are poised her young men. Is there anything you want to say to them. Take up your own mind. Don't. Accept what you just being told them surface to take what is your level of hope. That one day you might walk out of here and terrified to hope because to have that thwarted in here. It exists. It's absolutely soul crushing.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

