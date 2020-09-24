Transcript for Melanie McGuire says she's afraid to hope for prison release

Today are poised her young men. Is there anything you want to say to them. Take up your own mind. Don't. Accept what you just being told them surface to take what is your level of hope. That one day you might walk out of here and terrified to hope because to have that thwarted in here. It exists. It's absolutely soul crushing.

