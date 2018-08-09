Missing teen learns name of her captor through book he gave her: Part 5

"I asked him. I said, 'Who's Nate Kibby?'" recalled Abby Hernandez. "He just kind of breathed, and he said, 'How do you know my name?'"
7:02 | 09/08/18

Video Transcript
Transcript for Missing teen learns name of her captor through book he gave her: Part 5

