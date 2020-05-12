Transcript for A mysterious phone call turns into more anguish for Cari Farver's mother: Part 4

Crest, the official toothpaste of Santa. In the weeks following Cari Farver's disappearance, police in two different states are trying to find her, but for two totally different reasons. The police in Iowa ar looking for Cari Farver as a missing person. But less than five miles away in Nebraska, just across the Missouri river, police are looking for Cari Farver as a stalker. Somebody that is harassing Liz golyar and Dave Kroupa. They're all trying to find Cari Farver. The best clue so far is Dave's discovery of card explorer. The police searched the car, and they found no fingerprints except for one. There was a mint container found in the car that had one perfect fingerprint on it. But that fingerprint didn match Cari, and it didn't match anyone in the FBI's national database. So that lead, so far, is a bust. But Cari's mother, Nancy, doesn't need evidence. She knew in her gut th something had happened to her child. I'd lay awake at night because every kind of scenario was going through your head as to what had happened. After Cari's father, Dennis, died, Nancy Raney had a dream. And he appeared in that dream. I had a very, very, very vivid dream that Dennis had come to me, and he said, Nancy, don't worry about her. She's with me. But, of course, I was always -- always kept hoping that we'd find her and that she was okay. And then about five months after Cari disappeared, Nancy gets this astounding phone call. The call from a gentleman that says that Cari is at the Siena Francis homeless shelter and that she wants you to come pick her up. My heart just started -- I was shaking and I thought, oh, my god. We're going to bring her home, she's going to be okay. This was the first big lead they had since the finding of Cari's vehicle that they thought might lead to finding her. So we go over there and we meet up with the investigator. The police had met them there, and they asked Nancy and her R to wait in the car while they went in, and they came back out a few minutes later shaking their heads. Cari wasn't there. It was such a letdown and I was just devastated. I get this raising my hopes, and then it's dashed again. Cari's friend amber also got a message from Cari saying that she finally wants to come home. She said, hey, I made a really big mistake and I took off for a while and I'm ready to come home now. And I was like, I'm here. Let's get you home. I could never get her to say that she would meet me anywhere. Cari's son, max, is losing hope, but just in case, he reached out to his mom on Facebook. All it said was hi. And she immediately wrote him back, hey, little man, how are you? He asked her to answer three questions to prove that it was really her -- what his middle name was, what the name of their first boxer was, and what his best friend's and she never responded to that message. Then Cari posts on Facebook, I've answered enough questions to prove myself. I'm not missing. I just don't want to come home right now. Meanwhile, the stalking of Dave Kroupa and Liz golyar has been escalating. As the months went on, he'd received thousands of texts and emaieatening him. The messages said things like, I hate you so much I want to drive a knife through your heart. Hey, loser So am I ruining your life yet? Dave and Liz referred to Cari as crazy Cari. Oh, crazy Cari this., I got another email from crazy Cari. The trauma that they were both going through brought them back together and they started dating again. Rude, hostile messages coming to both of their phones as they're both together. It was actually extremely common for us to be hanging out and both of our phones would start blowing up with text messages and emails from Cari. He had to admit, he was impressed by Liz's loyalty. She was pissed at him for inviting a lunatic into their lives, but she was still there. And as this is going on, Dave is becoming almost numb to all this crazy stuff that's happening almost every day. I get an email, and it's a picture of what looks like Liz tied up in the trunk of a car and it says, I have Liz tied up in the trunk of the car. You need to call her right now and tell her you hate her she's a whore, otherwise, I'm going to kill her. I called Liz, and I say, hey, you're not tied up in the trunk of a car, are you? Ha, ha. All right, good. Goodnight. And at that point, it was just another day. It just wasn't even shocking anymore. Cari even emailed Dave with a link to an obituary for Liz. In it she writes, I didn't know her very well, except that she was a whore and a man-stealer. Thank god she is gone. But as crazy as a fake obituary is, things get even creepier and deadlier. I get a call from Liz, frantic, freaking out. My house is on fire. Somebody's burned my house down. I go over to Liz's house and there's fire trucks all up and down the street, and there's fireman walking around, and there's hoses and they're pouring water in the place. Luckily her children were not home, but many of her belongings were still there, including two dogs, a cat, and a snake. And they all were killed in this fire. There is audio of the officer at the scene talking to Liz about the fire. From what I've seen so far, looking inside, this is -- it's pretty obvious this is an intentionally set fire. The guy that I'm seeing, he has a girlfriend that he dated for two weeks, and she's been stalking me since November. Do you know her name? It's Cari. C-a-r-I. She has made threats towards me and my kids. She would -- kept texting me and telling me she wanted to kill me and my kids. You would think they were married, as much as she's stalking me. Won't leave me alone. She will not go away. I just wish she would go away. I felt very bad for Liz because I felt like I'd brought this crazy person into her life. Two months later, Cari strikes again. Dave's auto shop is vandalized with a message for everyone to see -- Dave beats women. In florescent Orange spray paint. I tripped out. I mean, this is my job, and this is on a main street. Dave became a nervous wreck. He purchased a gun. He was always on edge. It makes you paranoid. You can't rest. You can't relax. You're always wondering when something else is going to happen and if it's going to escalate. We were in bed getting ready to go to sleep. And the next thing I hear -- sounded like a gunshot.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.