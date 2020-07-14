Transcript for NBA star Blake Griffin on why he's fighting for Julius Jones' clemency

Does a basketball coach coach shoe is high school John Marshall High School. You know I always looked up to those players as a young kids you know we go to games and watching play you know -- your member of the ones that stop and pay attention to view and talk to you. Man I remember that about you is always. Being one that would that would acknowledge. Mean being practiced. I wrote a letter to the governor of Oklahoma. Highlighting. Juice was given a fair trial I think you know. An innocent man. It is sitting in prison closures we've obviously done an injustice but he's on to throw his six Richard Riordan to an even bigger and justice and we can't semi.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.