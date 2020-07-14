NBA star Blake Griffin on why he's fighting for Julius Jones' clemency

More
"I wrote a letter to the governor...that Julius wasn't given a fair trial," Griffin said. "If an innocent man is sitting in prison for all these years, we've obviously done an injustice."
0:45 | 07/14/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for NBA star Blake Griffin on why he's fighting for Julius Jones' clemency
Does a basketball coach coach shoe is high school John Marshall High School. You know I always looked up to those players as a young kids you know we go to games and watching play you know -- your member of the ones that stop and pay attention to view and talk to you. Man I remember that about you is always. Being one that would that would acknowledge. Mean being practiced. I wrote a letter to the governor of Oklahoma. Highlighting. Juice was given a fair trial I think you know. An innocent man. It is sitting in prison closures we've obviously done an injustice but he's on to throw his six Richard Riordan to an even bigger and justice and we can't semi.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:45","description":"\"I wrote a letter to the governor...that Julius wasn't given a fair trial,\" Griffin said. \"If an innocent man is sitting in prison for all these years, we've obviously done an injustice.\"","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/2020","id":"71782811","title":"NBA star Blake Griffin on why he's fighting for Julius Jones' clemency ","url":"/2020/video/nba-star-blake-griffin-fighting-julius-jones-clemency-71782811"}