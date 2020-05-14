Officer recalls going undercover during Dalia Dippolito case

“Hearing her saying that she never met me was pretty shocking,” Fmr. Boynton Beach Police Detective Widy Jean, who posed as a hitman to catch Dippolito, about a police sting operation in 2009.
Video Transcript
Transcript for Officer recalls going undercover during Dalia Dippolito case
Did you want your husband and now apple. Did you want any harm. To befall him. Now now now. Suddenly the Thai begins to turn. And the police get tough to they've had enough with perjury and with her lies. Police are thinking that by ushering in that would be hit me the minute she paid tuber husband. Surely that we'll get her to come clean you know our. The well you do it no matter. You know. Inside I was kind of laughing because I knew that good for I miss talking to her. And hear her saying this is they're meant meaningless. Pretty pretty shocking she denies ever meeting him. And she doesn't know who he is.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

