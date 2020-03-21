Paternity test shows killer not biologically related to ‘Lisa’: Part 5

Kimball was sentenced to 15 years to life in prison for Jun's murder. Fmr. Det. Roxane Gruenheid said she was "determined" to find out the true identity of Lisa, whom Kimball claimed was his daughter.
6:06 | 03/21/20

Transcript for Paternity test shows killer not biologically related to ‘Lisa’: Part 5

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

