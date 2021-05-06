Transcript for Police cast doubt on Aaron Quinn’s story of Denise Huskins’ kidnapping: Part 3

By the time Aaron calls police shortly before 2:00 P.M., it's nearly nine hours since Denise has been taken. After I hit 911, it was all or nothing. So I opened the door, and there was two officers. And one of the first questions they asked, "Are you on drugs?" I said, "Yes, the kidnappers drugged me." They come in, and the first thing they do is rip that camera off the wall that he believes the intruders are watching him on. I just kind of ask, like, "What are you doing?" From the police perspective, what they're confronted with is a man who said that his girlfriend was kidnapped in the middle of the night. There is a crazy story about this home invasion. They noticed there was a clean scent in the home as though the carpets had been recently vacuumed. When they get to Aaron's bedroom, they noticed there's a very small amount of blood on the bed sheet. We have a comforter that's missing. Aaron is in possession of Denise's phone, which he used to text her employer. Aaron's car is missing. And they know that he's waited a substantial period of time before dialing 911. They see all the components of what you might expect to see objectively in a domestic violence murder. Eventually those officers seem to soften a little bit, and they tell me they were going to take me to the station to give a statement. My name is Marianne Quinn. I am Aaron Quinn's mother. My older son Ethan had sent us a text, so I called Ethan. He said, "Denise has been kidnapped and Aaron's at the police station." And I was just -- I was shocked. And I said, "Well, we're coming down." When I first went to the police station, they take DNA samples and they tell me that they have to take my clothes. So I go, "That's fine. Take it." They hand me a pair of pants and a shirt. I looked down at these pants, and it says solano county prison on it. And I realized that they're prison clothes. You're now in the police station, talking to police, telling them your story. They were asking fairly open-ended questions. I acknowledged, I'm like, "This sounds like it's a movie. I know it sounds bizarre." We're talking about swim goggles blacked out with tape, headphones giving instructions, intruders that are in full body wetsuits. I mean, when do you hear about things like this? They told me the area I needed to stay in my house. They said that there was going to be video recording to monitor and make sure that I don't contact anyone. Detective Matt mustard basically glazes over the incident at the house and then starts asking about our relationship. I had been talking to my ex at the time when I was still dating Denise. Is there tension in the relationship? Is she mad? She's upset. Concerned because you're cheating? No, well, she felt that, emotionally, that I was cheating in some sense. He starts asking him questions about Denise and, "Oh, you guys were having problems." And the tone starts to change. I mean, did she, like, discover something? I mean, was she going through your phone and, like, "What the hell is this?" She went through my phone. Wat'd she find? She found text messages that -- What did it say? Saying I still cared and I wanted to work things through with her. Aaron admits that they've had tension in their relationship. So you can sort of understand why police might be a little bit suspicious. They also are going to look at him as a suspect because he is the closest person and the last person to have seen Denise alive. At what point do you realize that you're in trouble, in big trouble? About 45 minutes in, he leans back in his chair and he tells me, "I don't think you're being truthful. I don't think anybody came into your house." The story you're telling here, I ain't buying at all. You got to think about how this is all going to play out. I don't have anything to think about, and I'm telling you what -- Listen to me. There ain't no frogmen came into your house. Nobody dressed in wetsuits or that -- it didn't happen. Remember, if Aaron's story is true, Denise has been kidnapped, so every minute that ticks by she's in incredible danger. While this was going on with him, his parents and his brother are at the police station. They grilled his parents. We were telling him what a good kid he was. They kept asking, "Has he ever gotten angry?" And, you know, "Has he done drugs?" As a teenager, he was easy. He was a quarterback for the high school. He got voted as the boy of the year. That's what they call for leadership abilities and commitment to good values. They really, really did not want to hear it. They had already decided he had killed her. They said maybe we were in a fight and I pushed her down the stairs. Maybe we were experimenting with drugs. Maybe we were experimenting with prescription drugs. Maybe we were into weird sex things and something went wrong. I don't think this happened intentionally. I think something happened, accidental, and you got to the point where you reacted the way that you did and you had to come up with this story. They were trying to get him to make the simplest concessions. "You and her weren't getting along. You're a good guy, but you lost your temper. You killed her and threw her in the bay." Not only do they tell you they don't believe you. They say, "We think you killed her." Yes. Did you watch the Laci Peterson, Scott whatever the hell his name was? Did you watch that story in the public out of Modesto? Today is the third day of an all-out search for Laci Peterson. Mustard even brings up the Laci Peterson case. I came home and called mom, and Laci wasn't there, and no one had seen her. Scott Peterson famously murdered his wife Laci in kind of the same general area, central California. She and her unborn baby were eventually recovered in the San Francisco bay. Investigators say they plan to bring Laci's husband Scott in for more questioning. You look at that and you go, "That dude's a lying son of a bitch. That's the way people look at you." They're telling him that he's going to be perceived as a and he keeps saying frogmen, because this person told them that he was wearing a wetsuit. The frogman obviously didn't do it. So who did it now? Well, it's the guy that I've been sitting here talking to tonight. So now I get out my puzzle pieces and I start figuring out, "Okay, how do I make it so you look like a monster?" I don't want that to do that. Ultimately I'm looking for the truth. At that point, did you think about just getting up and walking out? I didn't think about getting up and walking out because I assumed that I was going to be in handcuffs. As soon as I stepped up, they were going to arrest me. Then something incredible happens. "The San Francisco chronicle" actually gets a message. My name's Denise Huskins, and I'm kidnapped. You actually hear Denise's voice.

