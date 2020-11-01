Transcript for Police focus on Pamela Smart in Gregg Smart’s murder case: Part 5

A. Police have finally got a direction in which takes this investigation. Disclose it gets an insurance what is something intimidated. Troy under. This explosive videotaped interview gives police a clear motive and implicates Pamela Smart in her husband's murder. Yet it comes as no surprise to police who are anything to Pam has been acting bizarrely from the moment they started talking to her. We met will turn into humans should begin immediately to. Tell us when she opened up the door. Saw that this must have been a burglary because it was speaker's office stand it seemed administration achieve. Keyed in on speakers missing from the stand. It seemed at the time that. For focus should then. On her husband was laying there. Police noticed the Pam didn't seem to be very emotional when they finally got a chance to interview her just hours after her husband have been monitored. You weren't in motive enough for people's tastes yes what do you make of all that well I wasn't very emotional I think I was in shock you know you work. The ice princess right. And I think that people's perception. Is incher staying there 'cause. Like I was watching something where it was JFK's funeral and Jackie Kennedy Onassis was standing there and she never shed a tear and every illness like she so stoic. You know nobody says she was an ice princess. There was no proof that Kamel started anything to do with this but her actions really did make a lot of people including investigators. Stepped back and say wait a minute. To Xia something to do it this. Why law enforcement friends told me that after. I interviewed him Smart dads and she became even more. Public prominent suspect in their eyes because of what she said in that interview and they said specifically. She talked about things that she could have known about it. It just seems to and then. A situation where Craig didn't know all is happening. She knew critical factors about what that crime scene look like how could she talk about what this apartment looked like when she wasn't allowed in there. I expected. That she would be breaking down and yet that emotion never came sometimes I ask myself I can't figure out. And Melinda strength is coming found but the weirdest part of the interview was we were talking about Greg and she said something to the effect. If you think about this couldn't of happened at a better time we'll you know there's no better timing is like this to happen. Quite like this couldn't happen at a better time. Because if you think about it head we've been married for twenty years I would've loved him that much more. Eight. Couldn't wrap my mind around that. I'm I'm. When the murder first half and you brought the media into your home. And gave interviews well now I talked to one person Phil Spencer he was hounding every day calling us. Saying that he was running with the story that great old gambling debts in Atlantic City. And he owed mice some mafia and they were saying are you any give us comical if not ridiculous comment or running with the story and it was like wait a minute my husband's dining area they pretty mean you're running the story. He went to Atlantic City I'm but he didn't know any money any money wasn't killed the cousin Adam. I'd lose pressure facing lean to try to defend him. So I did. I wouldn't say pressured Pamela Smart and during that interview alone and that call came to me I didn't make the call her that morning she called me. Pam has an answer for everything the police called suspicious. So. Could you believe. The police and definitely don't believe -- marked as a whole lot of smoke but no fire yet they have the videotaped interview. From a high school kids he says she offered 500 dollars for murder they find her interview with peculiar. But none of this adds up to murder. Until they make a stunning connection. Still feasible ways. It turns out are students at the same school where Pam Smart works not only did these kids. Go to when it kind of high school where Pamela Smart works she's close to them because she's working on a school project. Now there's a connection there's a connection between that gun the three boys and camps were. Pam meets Billy Flynn. Through this project Justine that she is running ahead when it kind of high school where she talks to teenagers about their. Troubles tries to help them win their issues. There's a gigantic dichotomy between dairy New Hampshire where Pamela Smart lives. Hands and Seabrook where Billy Flynn and these boys lynch C Burke is a gritty working class area. And in comes Pamela Smart and she must've saying like a fairy princess. So Billy Flynn in sixteen years old he's attending when it kind of high school plays guitar he wants to be a rock musician. There's nothing imposing about this guy who's a skinny guitar playing teen age. I meg hill who was kind of making me feel like I was the greatest thing on the aren't used on the he was saying I guess at that point I was so low that I needed that boost your vulnerable. Dad was. Campbell learned about a contest for high school kinks in which they made a commercial about. Orange juice. So she got the kids together and to pay you can win a trip to Disneyland if you want to make this commercial. I am already knows Philly because she's in this project self esteem within and cheap. Asked him to be the cameraman. This foot hand and Billy Terry close proximity. She directed it he wrote the music for the commercial. Young ENT. I mean. Yeah he came in. And clean nice. It happened. That night aren't you people isn't free. You can Smart food and she's beautiful. Intelligent notion adult. She likes me. As the police begin to did they can't help but wonder about the strange hold that Pamela Smart house on these teenage boys. Especially the long haired kids Billy flicks. Top soon discover that Pamela Smart has been having an ongoing. Illicit affair with her teenaged student Billy Flynn. But another student from that very same high school is about to betray him with a secret report.

