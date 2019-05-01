Transcript for Police recover John Bobbitt's missing penis: Part 5

this song ??? ?????? My name's Jim sehn. I'm a urologist. Enjoyed a very quiet life at prince William hospital in manassas, Virginia. All that changed more me June 23, 1993. The phone at my bedside woke me up in the middle of the night, and -- really, all I knew about this on the way into the hospital was that a penis had been amputated, and the organ was missing. Reporter: What's the first thing you did when you woke up? I cleared my thoughts and applied pressure, and I -- went into -- wake my friend up, to tell him to get me to the hospital. Reporter: You weren't yelling or screaming? Like, help me. We have to go to the hospital right now? No, he was. As soon as he saw the blood everywhere. He was going crazy and drove me to the hospital. And got there within ten minutes -- it was a nightmare. Walking into the hospital, the doctors, you know, looking at me. Show me your wrist. The emergency room physician comes in, looks at John's hands and wrists and says, there's no cut there. And, of course, John knew there was no cut there. And he goes, where's all the blood coming from? And John points down below. He had nothing more than a sheet on, covering him, and then the sheet fell away to reveal a missing penis. Reporter: Describe the look on your doctor's face when you showed him what Lorena had done. It was like his jaw dropped. It was a kind of an out of -- out-of-body experience. It really takes your breath away to see this kind of disfigurement. He was very calm through all of this. As if he didn't even understand the -- the extent of this injury and what the implications of it might be. I knew everything will be okay. Reporter: You did? Yeah. Reporter: How? Oh, I just had -- had a lot of faith. Reporter: Faith in god? Yeah. Always. He'd lost about a third of his blood volume. I knew I had to get a micro-vascular surgeon. They said, you know, we have got this guy here whose penis has been cut off. And, you know, can you come down and basically put it back on? Do you have the penis? And they said, no. Meanwhile, Lorena has been in the apartment with really a knife in one hand and a penis in the other and she goes downstairs to her car. I always tried to figure out how she opened the door. Did she transfer from one hand to the other? How did that work? I don't know. But she gets into the car and starts the car, and according to her, she's driving along and she suddenly kind of realizes that she has this penis in her hand. Her hands are too full to drive is the way I see it. I remember I couldn't make a turn because I -- uh -- my hands were with something on them. So I tried to turn but then I -- I saw that I have it in my hand. You were still holding his severed penis in your car? Yes, yes. I looked at it, and I scream. I throw it -- I throw it out of the window. And, um -- I just drive as fast as I could. And then she drives to Janna and says, I did this. I wanted to see her so I was driving fast and faster. My husband said, "Lorena's here." I said, "Oh, my god, what has John done to her?" I walked down the stairs and she's huddled in the corner of my living room screaming and crying in a fetal position. And then she said, I cut his penis off. And I said, you did what? And I said, well, I think we better call, you know, 911. John's side says the reason that Lorena Bobbitt went to that house was to concoct a cover story that he had raped me. And I was out of my mind. And I was in fear for my life. And I didn't know what to do. From his perspective,ooking up a lie to cover up a malicious and, in their judgment, premeditated attack. The facts in the case, by us, were that they collaborated, and cut a pair of panties with the scissors, and then ripped it to make it look like he had ripped her pants off, to show force and sex. What better reason for Lorena to use against John would be rape for the act that she did. That was her way of covering her tracks. Janna, from Lorena, is able to, you know, find out the rough coordinates of the penis, right? So, Janna tells the police roughly where the penis is located. We ended up coming out here to look for it after learning that the wife had thrown it out the car window. Looked at this field and thought, "There is no way we're going to find it. I was in and out of shock. I would come to. The doctor would be there. He would say that -- -- if they don't find the other part, they would have to sew me up and I would have to sit down to go to the bathroom. For the rest of my life. I'm pushing this gurney with Bobbitt on it. And it was in the course of transporting him that I heard, we might have an organ to replant. I have always wondered, how did they find it? How did the cops find it? Think about it, in a field, it's got to be compromised in terms of the antiseptic quality. The police went to that field. It was about 6:00 on a June morning. The police scavenged about and found the organ, undammed. No dogs had chewed on it. It was retrievable. The police do find the penis by this grassy knoll by the 7-eleven. They take the penis into the 7-eleven. They get a hot dog container. They fill it with ice. They put the penis on top of the ice, and that's how they take it to the hospital. It came to us just in a bag of ice, concealed in a brown paper hot dog bag. Reporter: It's quite a story. Yeah. You know. I've never seen a penile replantation. They're extremely rare. I had done a lot of micro surgeries. So I'd put a lot of fingers back on, and the technique is very, very well described. It was just this particular application was different. They basically kind of use a microscope to attach the tiny littsels. The main focus of the operation was reconnecting a couple of arteries, and a couple of veins, and a couple of nerves so he'd have sensation. On the clock, it was about nine hours, but when you get so engrossed in something like this -- the time passes very quickly. We sat down at 8:00, and all of a sudden, it was 4:00 in the afternoon. The biggest concern I had is simply -- that it had to work. There was no second chance. "The Washington post" got wind of it and sent a reporter out. From "The post," it just went literally overnight. This wouldn't just be a big story, it would be one of the most unforgettable stories of the 1990s. The second you hear about it, you wanted to hear more. I was getting hundreds of phone calls. We're optimistic that he'll get full return of sexual function. The nt day, all hell broke loose. Mr. Bobbitt. I would like to comment. I can't.

