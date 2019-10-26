Police in 'Slender Man' case start piecing together who stabbed 12-year-old: Part 2

More
Payton Leutner was rushed into surgery after suffering 19 stab wounds. Meanwhile, police frantically tried to track down her attackers Morgan Geyser and Anissa Weier.
6:17 | 10/26/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Police in 'Slender Man' case start piecing together who stabbed 12-year-old: Part 2

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"6:17","description":"Payton Leutner was rushed into surgery after suffering 19 stab wounds. Meanwhile, police frantically tried to track down her attackers Morgan Geyser and Anissa Weier.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/2020","id":"66540766","title":"Police in 'Slender Man' case start piecing together who stabbed 12-year-old: Part 2","url":"/2020/video/police-slender-man-case-start-piecing-stabbed-12-66540766"}