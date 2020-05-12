Transcript for Police suspect Liz Golyar was impersonating Cari Farver the whole time: Part 7

Police have been taking a close look at Liz golyar. All of the investigating they had done was leading them to the idea that Cari Farver was dead, and Liz had been impersonating her this entire time. Looking at Liz's phone download, we had the picture of Cari's vehicle. We had the star-67 phone calls that Liz had placed to Cari's home phone number. And there's one more piece of evidence. That mystery fingerprint left in Cari's car. But so far, police can't find a match in their data base. F the things we did when we took the case is we had that fingerprint compared to Liz's fingerprints, and it was a match. Doty delivered startling news to Dave Kroupa. He told him that they suspected that Liz golyar was pretending to be Cari. The police had come to me and said Liz is the culprit. But I still hadn't seen any evidence myself. I was either trying to ignore the whole thing or trying to understand how this person I spent so much time with could be this other person I didn't know. He never questioned his stalker's identity. She said she was Cari, so who else could it be? Dave would receive messages from Cari while he and Liz were together. So Dave thought, how could Liz be the stalker? Meanwhile, police can't prove that Liz murdered Cari, and there still isn't enough for an arrest. At this point, police get a lucky break. In December of 2015, Liz golyar walked into the pottawattamie county sheriff's office. I looked down the hallway, and I see another investigator walking Liz down our hallway and into his office. So I eavesdrop a little bit. I hear Liz telling the other investigator something about a harassment report. Liz leaves and detective Avis sees an opening. Liz golyar coming to us and wanting to talk about something was a huge moment and an opportunity that we could not miss. Within 30 minutes of Liz leaving our office, I hop in my truck and I drove to her house in council bluffs and just knocked on the door. She opened the door, and I told her I was investigator with the sheriff's office and I had heard she had stopped in. Hi. Was it Shanna? Yeah, or Liz. I told her that I didn't have a heavy caseload at the time and I'd be more than happy to help her with whatever report that she had tried to file. She let me come in. We sat down and talked. My sergeant you had just talked to, and he said that you were trying to file harassment? Yeah. A harassment. The reports have been made against Cari Farver. Yes. F-a-r-v-e-r. I knew who Cari was, obviously, and I just played dumb. I wanted her to think that I had no clue of what she was talking about just to lower her guard. She used to date my boyfriend, only for about two weeks. Liz tells Avis she's come to this stunning realization -- it might not have been Cari Farver harassing her all along. I'm not reasonably sure if it really is Cari Farver. She believed that it hadn't been Cari who was stalking Dave all this time after all. In fact, she believed it was Amy flora, Dave's ex. Amy flora is Dave Kroupa's ex-girlfriend and also the mother of his children. All these years, Liz thought she had been harassed by Cari, but now she thought maybe it was actually Amy this whole time pretending to be Cari, and that would make more sense, right? They only dated for two weeks, and I don't understand why a person would still be stalking him almost three years later. It's getting ridiculous. She keeps stalking me on Facebook. So, Amy still would like to be with Dave? I'm guessing. I don't know. Okay. I have no clue. I just want her to leave me alone. I then request, hey, could I do a download of your phone to extract those messages? We have a machine that'll plug into your phone. Sign right there. You're giving me consent to retrieve the information. In that moment, I was so, LI like, I can't believe I'm going to download her phone. And she's just going to hand it over to me. When Liz's phone was downloaded in 2013, Liz was a victim reporting a stalker. So only the current information was downloaded. Now, however, she was a suspect. And she was unaware that detectives had the ability to download everything on the phone, even things she thought she had deleted. I ran it straight to Tony kava. Tony kava, who is the forensic digital expert, is going to actually start examining her phone. But in the meantime, there is an even more pressing concern. Dave Kroupa's gun is missing. I purchased a pistol for self-protection in case Cari would come in the house with ill intent towards me or my children. Dave came home one evening and noticed something was amiss. The box that I kept the weapon in, it's been moved. My stomach drops. I'm just, "Oh, no." I open the box. The weapon is missing. So I immediately call the police and tell them I have a firearm stolen. Liz had mentioned the missing gun to detective Avis. She implied that Amy flora was the thief. Do you know what kind of gun it was? A 9 millimeter, I believe. I know it was a Smith and Wesson, only because I seen the box. This isn't good. Now this person is armed. They've already proven to be dangerous, so it was a heart-stopping moment. The missing gun was in the hands of someone who was about to pull the trigger. What is the address of your

