Princess Diana would have wanted her children to 'marry for love': Part 2

More
Though they shared a similar passion for charity and ability to connect with people, aristocratic Princess Diana and self-made Meghan Markle were worlds apart.
7:02 | 05/19/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Princess Diana would have wanted her children to 'marry for love': Part 2

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":55276650,"title":"Princess Diana would have wanted her children to 'marry for love': Part 2","duration":"7:02","description":"Though they shared a similar passion for charity and ability to connect with people, aristocratic Princess Diana and self-made Meghan Markle were worlds apart. ","url":"/2020/video/princess-diana-wanted-children-marry-love-part-55276650","section":"2020","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.