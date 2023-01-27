Private Investigator visits replica of Shele Covlin crime scene

In a life-size replica model of Covlin's apartment bathroom built by "20/20," Private Investigator Michael Swain described what he questioned about the idea that Covlin's 2009 death was an accident.

January 27, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live