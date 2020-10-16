Transcript for Take a rare look at John Lennon with Yoko Ono and their son Sean

I ran into him. I was having lunch and he came in and saw me and he sat down at my table with show on and say wow yet. He said I'm giving shown. Swimming lessons at the Y across the street he said I've been. The house husband. You know and I've never enjoyed life more and the look of him more ice on she looked so different in the so. Calm and relaxed. As he would say he found himself centered. For the first time. When I was a producer of house of an Eyewitness News we had a reported Angel Siegel. He went to cover the Big Apple circus the to a story on it and while he was very noticing in the audience was John Lynch is sitting amongst all the ordinary people and Joseph went up him and said okay after a few questions and. Very often so every Satan and not now what might and we speak my agent. And John to cure. That is like the surrogate yeah. Waterboarding. What's your favorite card tables I like the clowns on the little dogs. Would you give and I left to run away and join the circus. It's I didn't let the run up. After spending five years raising a solution on and basic theme being. Withdrawn from the business in the drawn from the pressures of. Being in public life John learned a lot about becoming an adult.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.