Transcript for Remembering Levi and Christina Karlsen: Part 11

Naturally superior sleep. We the injury find the defendant Karl holger Karlsen guilty of murder in the first-degree of Christina Karlsen. The Monday that the jurors came to a verdict was actually Levi's birthday. He would have been 35 the day that the guilty verdict came in my mother's death. It was surreal. So after all of these years that fire back in 1991, it was just weeks ago that Karl Karlsen finds himself in the calaveras county courthouse to hear his sentence. In this case the defendant would be sentenced to a state prison in the term of life without the possibility of parole. I just want to see him rot in jail. You know, I'm not a vindictive person normally, but in this case, I am. I can't help it. We should have never been investigating the death of Levi. This family went through enough in 1991. It should have ended then. But it turns out that there are people in Karlsen's life who think had he not been arrested, he may have been trying to get away with murder yet again. After Karl collected on Levi's death, additional policies are taken out on the two granddaughters. Dad had life insurance policies out on both of my brother's daughters. Levi's widow said that she had recently got a visit from Karl after many, many months of no contact at all. Wanting to renew his contacts with his granddaughters and get them out to the farm. Most people don't even realize that you could take out life insurance policies on your grandchildren. I was scared half to death an accident was going to happen with one of them. Eventually Cindy cashed out those policies to make sure there was nothing hanging over the heads of our granddaughters. It's a relief to know that we don't have to worry for ourselves, for our children, for our nieces, for our nephews. It felt really good that some justice was finally done for this family. It's way overdue. I found these. This is the first time Erin and aunt Collette have seen them in a long time. But they are her rings. This was her class ring. Teeny tiny little fingers. My sister was real small. I think anything of any real monetary value, but it's got obviously the sentimental value for us. There were so many twists and turns in this case, and one of the things that I think brings real comfort to the family is that Levi is now buried right next to his mother Christina in murphys California. They're actually together in murphys. I'm very happy he got to be bury Ed next to mom. I go and I sit and just wonder if I've done enough for her kids. I tried to make sure that they knew their mother through me. Now with Levi there, they're there together.

