Transcript for Robert Blake today on his life after trials

Never mile road rule attracted to exclude. And in this school look at these your I'm extremely un compulsively. Created. You can see this crazy house. Because I can't stand. For two pieces of furniture that match or for Condace Bloomington that kid than for anything that they have to invent stuff that's what I do. That's the only thing I'm good. I couldn't go on the road. Everybody else appears to those used to love me. They might be wheelchairs but there's still money people. And I think to a directly we'll do tomorrow I you know from the globe to include certain won't do captain qui Guinea coming want.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.