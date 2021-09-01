Transcript for Rodney Alcala convicted and sentenced to death for killing 12-year-old girl: Part 8

They arrest Rodney Alcala, they bring him to Huntington Beach, and they interview him. Did you kill robin, rod? I told you I never did any homicides, ever. After the police interview him, and he's very savvy, and he gives up very little information, and he essentially denies all wrongdoing, they get up to this storage locker in the city of Seattle. They find thousands of pictures of young people, older people, all kinds of people, in compromised positions. They also find various forms of jewelry, a bunch of different earrings and little keepsakes. Those are trophies. For Rodney, it's his vehicle for power and control and that's why he keeps things. I remember them asking my mom to the police department to identify some things that they found at a locker in Washington. Two of the earrings found were gold ball earrings. Robin was described as wearing those earrings on the day that she disappeared. In 1980, Rodney Alcala was tried for the murder of robin samsoe. One of the stories that Marianne Connelly, robin's mom, told was that during the 1980 case she actually showed up with a gun. Her plan was to shoot Alcala. She really didn't care about anything else at that point. She wanted to avenge her daughter. In those days, they didn't have metal detectors, or they didn't use them, so she got into the courtroom. I remember she was very calm. She just kept saying, everything's going to be okay. Everything's going to be okay. The trial began, and she had her hand on her purse. And she was ready to kill the man who had murdered her daughter. I do remember her telling me that she heard robin's voice and told her not to do it. So she had changed her mind. On may 8, 1980, the jury on the robin samsoe case deliberated less than five hours. Rodney Alcala was convicted and sentenced to death. He was taken to San Quentin where he was put on death row. Several years later, an appeal came up, and to everyone's shock and sorrow and horror, the case was repealed. The verdict was overturned by the California supreme court because the justices determined that the jurors in the trial had been improperly informed of Alcala's prior sex crimes. I think that there has been a gross miscarriage of justice for being found guilty for something that I didn't do. In 1984, we learned that Alcala was getting a new trial. Once again, my mother was completely destroyed. I just can't believe that we have to be punished for what he did, and that's really what it amounts to. We're the ones that are being punished. It means nothing to him. In the 1986 retrial of Rodney Alcala, a new prosecutor was assigned. He was very confident in his ability to be able to get a conviction on that. Seven years to the day of robin samsoe's disappearance, the second jury convicted Rodney Alcala and also recommended that he be sentenced to die. The second time he was found guilty, and he got the death penalty again, and we were extremely happy. One would think that's the end. He's now going to spend the rest of his life on death row until he gets executed. Well, that wasn't the case. In 2001, Rodney's death penalty was again overturned. At this point, it's important to remember that Rodney Alcala has been in custody ever since being accused of murdering robin samsoe in '79. He's now 58 years old. And life behind bars has taken its toll, not only on Rodney Alcala, but also on the victims' families who have been trying to achieve justice. Twice Alcala has been convicted and sentenced to death. Twice the convictions were reversed on appeal. The main reason was an ineffective assistance of counsel claim, meaning that Rodney's attorney had not put forth a strong enough defense on his behalf. My mom really kind of lost it then. Every time this happens, it's like losing robin all over again. I don't know if you've ever lost a child, but there's nothing nothing that hurts like that. Nothing. Amazingly, at this point, Rodney Alcala has escaped the death penalty two times. And now these victims and these families are going to be turning to me and my team to ensure that he's punished for this once and

