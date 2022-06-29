Sheriff on investigating 1977 Oklahoma Girl Scout murders

Mayes County Sheriff Mike Reed is continuing to investigate the 1977 deaths of Lori Lee Farmer, Michele Heather Guse and Doris Denise Milner “to give a little bit of peace” to the children’s families.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live