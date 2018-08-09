Now Playing: Surveillance video shows moment kidnapping survivor Abby Hernandez returned home

Now Playing: Kidnapping survivor Abby Hernandez says captor put shock collar on to keep her quiet

Now Playing: What Would You Do: Teacher doesn't have enough money for groceries and supplies

Now Playing: What Would You Do: Teenager ignores parents while playing Fortnite

Now Playing: What Would You Do: Thief steals a woman's engagement ring at nail salon

Now Playing: What Would You Do: Coach doesn't want white student athlete kneeling during game

Now Playing: What Would You Do: Coach doesn't want black student athlete kneeling during game

Now Playing: Surveillance video shows moment missing teen returns home: Part 6

Now Playing: Missing teen learns name of her captor through book he gave her: Part 5

Now Playing: Police arrive at property where man was holding missing teen captive: Part 4

Now Playing: Kidnapping survivor recalls life in captivity and how she kept hope alive: Part 3

Now Playing: 14-year-old girl reported missing after she doesn't come home from school: Part 1

Now Playing: Letter from missing New Hampshire girl appears in mom's mailbox: Part 2

Now Playing: Kidnapping victim Abby Hernandez breaks her silence on '20/20'

Now Playing: Cruise ship stranded off Massachusetts shore after losing power

Now Playing: Delta wildfire rages through Northern California

Now Playing: News anchor whose daughter died of overdose makes public plea

Now Playing: Arrest warrant to be filed for officer who shot man in his apartment

Now Playing: Calif. interstate still shut down for more than 45 miles due to Delta fire