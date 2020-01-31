Transcript for Ted Bundy’s former girlfriend spoke to him before he abducted 2 women: Part 3

A wave of fear swept all the way across the state of Washington when someone was abducting young women. Hard to tell if there's any foul play or not. There was incredible pressure on law enforcement to find the person who was responsible for causing these women to go missing. Thank you very much. What cleverness or what sophistication of the suspect are you looking for that can manage to pull that off? There were no clues whatsoever. It's remarkable. But lake sammamish is another story. It was a magnet. People coming out with sailboats or coming out to sun. July 14, 1974. The place was packed. I saw him that morning. We were getting along really well. I knew what I was going to do that day. I said I was going go to a park and lay in the sun. He asked me which park. I think. A number of people that day at the lake were taking photos and shooting film. Little did they know the police would want to review this footage. Ted was able to meld into the crowd. He was wearing casual beach-type clothing. He was able to strike up conversations with people. He was able to convince Denise Naslund and Janis Ott to help him with the ruse he had a sailboat, his arm in a fake sling. If anybody has seen "Silence of the lams" where the killer has a cast on trying to get a couch in a van. Can I help you with that? Sure. Bundy was a real schemer. The abductions were benign on the face of them. There were Bundy approaching the women in a state of presume need or weakness. Can you help me carry my books? My arm's in a sling. Can you help me load by sailboat on to a car. There were three women who saw Janis Ott pull her bicycle up on to the beach and lay it down. She had on a yellow bikini. And then they observed this man walk up to her. And they heard her get up and say, hi, I'm Jan. And he said, I'm Ted. He gay his real name. She was last seen headed toward the parking lot pushing her bike with him walking next to her, and then she's never seen again. We did have about five or six other women come forward that said they had been approached by the guy with an arm in his sling. And they looked just like Janis Ott and Denise Naslund. First Janis went missing. That was early in the morning. She disappeared. And later he came back to the park. Junior's farm, kjr Seattle. Kevin o'brien. It was a Sunday afternoon and my buddy and I notice a guy standing off to the side of the women's bathroom. He was dressed in nice clothes. The addest part was he had a being a couple of smart Alec teenagers were thinking of maybe razzing the guy a little bit but it turned out it was our turn to get ice cream. We lost track of the guy. Didn't think anymore about it. And that's when Denise Naslund was abducted. Those abductions were very brazen and in front of literally thousand of witnesses but the witnesses did not know what they were seeing. With regard to Denise Naslund, her car is in the parking lot. Her purse is still there. Her keys to her car are still there. But she's not. She's gone. Who does that? Wasn't satiated with just one. He was trying to make a statement that way. It was almost theatericle. Like the stakes of the story had been raised in a dramatic way. Obviously it's not until much later that you're able to go back and piece together those abductions and those murders with what you were actually doing with Ted at the time. You went out together shortly there after. We called. It was pretty early in the evening. I want to say 5:30. But right after the second woman went missing. Did he sound any different? No, not at all. As if nothing had happened. We went out to eat. Just so hard to believe that that's what he was doing. It's heartbreaking. It was also critical that people who were at park that day taking photographs of their friends and family, any filming they had done turned over their photographs and film to us to see if we could find something that would be a clue. The lake abductions would come back to bite Bundy. People saw him. And he had identified himself as He was a Ted, and he drives a Volkswagen and he's handsome and the from the witnesses that saw him, compos it draws were made. When the picture came out, no question, no question that was the guy. Each lead has to be followed every phone call has to be made. Mostly no errors. Some pan out with a speck of information that may some day clear tulle mystery of the whereabouts about Janis Ott and Denise Naslund.

