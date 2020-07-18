Timothy Coggins, a young Black man in Georgia, is brutally murdered in 1983: Part 1

Coggins' body was found a few miles outside of his hometown on Oct. 9, 1983. He had suffered multiple stab wounds and was tortured, according to police. His case remained unsolved for years.
7:19 | 07/18/20

