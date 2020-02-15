-
Now Playing: The tension in Jodi Arias’ romance with Travis Alexander
-
Now Playing: Jodi Arias sentenced to life behind bars for murdering Travis Alexander: Part 11
-
Now Playing: Jodi Arias says Travis Alexander was abusive, says she acted in self-defense: Part 10
-
Now Playing: Jodi Arias goes to trial for Travis Alexander’s murder, drawing media frenzy: Part 9
-
Now Playing: Jodi Arias changes story, claims masked intruders killed Travis Alexander: Part 8
-
Now Playing: Jodi Arias arrested for murdering her ex-lover Travis Alexander: Part 7
-
Now Playing: Evidence shows Jodi Arias was with Travis Alexander on his last day alive: Part 6
-
Now Playing: Travis Alexander’s friends recall finding out he had been killed: Part 5
-
Now Playing: Jodi Arias, Travis Alexander have post-breakup hookups until a big fight: Part 4
-
Now Playing: Travis Alexander’s friends say Jodi Arias was ‘scary’ and ‘obsessed’ with him: Part 3
-
Now Playing: Jodi Arias and Travis Alexander’s relationship begins to unravel: Part 2
-
Now Playing: How Jodi Arias and Travis Alexander met: Part 1
-
Now Playing: Maryland School for the Deaf starts unofficial Cadet Corps
-
Now Playing: Michael Avenatti found guilty
-
Now Playing: 5th grader gets best Valentine’s Day surprise
-
Now Playing: Scientists warn 1 in 3 plant and animal species could be extinct in 50 years
-
Now Playing: College football player accused of attacking cop
-
Now Playing: Valentine’s Day by the numbers
-
Now Playing: School places 6-year-old girl in mental health facility
-
Now Playing: Love is in the air in Loveland, Colorado