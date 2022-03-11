Wendi Mae Davidson's first network prison interview: 20/20 ‘Dead Man Talking’ Preview

Wendi Mae Davidson, convicted of killing her military husband, spoke to ABC News' Matt Gutman about what she claims really happened to Michael Severance and discussed the case evidence.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live