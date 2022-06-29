Why woman focused on new examination of fingerprint evidence in Leo Schofield’s case

Chrissie Schofield focused her research on previously unidentified fingerprints found in Michelle Schofield’s car in 1987.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live