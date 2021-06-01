Transcript for Woman’s chance encounter with Rodney Alcala revealed his ‘killing machine’ behavior

I always wish my friend patty pan and we decided to go to sunset beach. When we were approached. By a column. But he says I'm harbor. If you could just you know escaped this whale takes photos and an anonymous OK I'll just now. And there's a series of these sort of a he would spend formally trained photographer. Which really played into his method. Of luring these women and young girls in the school positions. It's my opinion with regard to Rodney that deviant behavior is always. Preceded they deviant phantoms. Since taking the pictures. Going around was just a little journalists. Sizing people. Support of the constellation. Brought you know calling killing. Being counter with Laurie works is through important to different reasons number one it shows that he's actually done in Huntington Beach. Later tonight and it also shows and he actively hunting for his next. He was asking me all kinds of questions like where I'm from plain mean my age he tried really hard to get me in the car. He tried to get me in the car and to leave my friends on the beach. She doesn't like Wilkens car he started to drive away and I did see that he was driving towards continues. That was the last six.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.