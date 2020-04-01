Transcript for All three women helping others after years held captive: Part 11

The softest lotion tissue. Everybody in life that goes through a tragedy, that's been in the dark for so long, needs to see the sunrise. Just show the people that have harmed us that they don't control us anymore. You legally changed your name to lily rose Lee. Why'd you do that? 'Cause I wanted a new beginning to my new journey of life. We have a check for lily's ray of hope for $1,500 because that many people want to support. It's going to go to a lot of great women and young girls that went through domestic violence, human trafficking, and child abuse. These three women, moving on with their lives, starting foundations and helping other people. This is really ultimately the plans for the building, and we're really excited because it's going to be a beautiful building once it's completed. Our foundation's name is the Cleveland family center for missing children and adults. This is our office space. Basically we work with the families to help them navigate the media, to help to go to the police station. Gina gives an insight to the missing kids world that books and a lot of stuff can't teach you. My center is located right next door to where I was held at. Girl, you know how powerful that is to put it on that street? I just want to turn the neighborhood. I want to turn it to, like, positive, and I want to give back, so -- There's such goodwill for these survivors, that there's a lot of possibilities about what they could do in the future. I'm working with a local news station. They approached me and they said we would love if you would do a segment with us for missing children, adults in our area. I'm Amanda berry. And I've made it my personal mission to help police find missing people. I want to do something that means something to me. I'm just a regular person and I just, I want to make the world a better place. Proud of you. You're making your mess, your message. I wanted to give you a hug for so long. Thank you. You've been an inspiration to me. These women are our heroes. They're champions. They're survivors. Five years ago, I felt like I was always gonna be scared, like I would never want to come out of the house. Now I'm finding my own voice. You once wrote, "Always believe in hope, even through the hardest times." How are you able to do that? I always like to be positive, and I just don't like negativity. So always hope for the best. You can overcome all obstacles that stand in your way. Don't let the darkness control your light in your life. you're an overcomer stay in the fight till the final round Amanda berry, Gina Dejesus, and Michelle knight.

