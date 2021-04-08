Alabama Amazon workers may get another shot at unionization

More
A National Labor Relations Board official recommended a re-vote in a report.
1:16 | 08/04/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Alabama Amazon workers may get another shot at unionization
Oh. Yeah yeah. Yeah. I. A yeah. I yeah.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:16","description":"A National Labor Relations Board official recommended a re-vote in a report. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Business","id":"79275312","title":"Alabama Amazon workers may get another shot at unionization","url":"/Business/video/alabama-amazon-workers-shot-unionization-79275312"}