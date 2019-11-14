Transcript for El Paso Walmart reopens nearly 3 months after deadly mass shooting

And El Paso, Texas the Wal-Mart reopens today more than three months after a deadly mass shooting 22 people died when a gunman who police say targeted Mexicans opened fire. The discount chain has hired off duty officers to guard its faux -- the stores. There was no guard. On the day of the shooting some victims are suing the retell over the issue.

