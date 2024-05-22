FDIC head who oversaw alleged 'toxic culture' to stay until his replacement

Martin Gruenberg, a Democrat, said he will remain in the top post at the FDIC until a replacement can be confirmed by the Senate, which could take months.

May 22, 2024

