Griddy files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy

More
Griddy Energy has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in the aftermath of the severe winter weather that hit Texas last month and triggered an energy crisis.
0:26 | 03/16/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Griddy files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:26","description":"Griddy Energy has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in the aftermath of the severe winter weather that hit Texas last month and triggered an energy crisis.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Business","id":"76489147","title":"Griddy files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy","url":"/Business/video/griddy-files-chapter-11-bankruptcy-76489147"}