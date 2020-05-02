Macy’s closing 125 stores

The retailer is closing less-profitable stores as part of a new strategy to compete in the e-commerce space.
0:15 | 02/05/20

Video Transcript
Transcript for Macy’s closing 125 stores
Macy's is the latest departments are making big changes to compete with online retailers the company will close a 125. Of its less profitable source this year. But as part of a new strategy it plans to open its new smaller stores. In sight at strip malls.

