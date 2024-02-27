Macy’s closing 150 stores over the next 3 years

Macy's said it will close 150 stores as a part of a major turnaround bid, and fast-food chain Wendy's says it will test Uber-style surge pricing based on demand.

February 27, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live