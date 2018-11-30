Marriott says data breach may affect up to 500 million Starwood hotel guests

It is one of the top five largest data breaches in history.
1:40 | 11/30/18

Video Transcript
Transcript for Marriott says data breach may affect up to 500 million Starwood hotel guests

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

