Prices rose 3.1% over last year, showing progress in inflation fight

ABC News’ Alexis Christoforous talks about what the new inflation numbers mean for consumers and when the Fed might cut interest rates.

December 12, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live